RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Paul McNeil Jr. scored 31 points on near-perfect shooting and N.C. State defeated Elon 96-72 on Saturday.

McNeil made 10 of 12 field goals, including 3 of 5 from distance, and added went 8 for 8 at the free-throw line.

Ven-Allen Lubin and Preston Edmead scored 14 each, Kyle Evans 12 and Zymicah Wilkins 11 for the Wolfpack (7-1).

Randall Pettus II scored 28 points for Elon (3-5).

A 3-pointer from Christian Hammond (his only points of the game) started a 10-2 run that put N.C. State ahead 65-51 early in the second half.

McNeil scored 12 points in a six-minute stretch and the Wolfpack were up 79-60 with eight minutes remaining. The largest lead was 96-69 with 3:40 left in the game.

Pettus scored 22 points for Elon in the first half, making 5 of 6 3-pointers. Three of those makes came in the early going as Elon did not trail in the first 7 1/2 minutes.

The Wolfpack took their first lead at 18-16 when Edmead hit a 3. McNeil followed with the next seven points.

N.C. State’s lead reached double digits for the first time when Darius Adams made two free throws with three minutes remaining. The Wolfpack led 46-38 at halftime.

Up next

N.C. State: The Wolfpack host South Carolina on Tuesday in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Elon: The Phoenix host James Madison on Thursday. ____ Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here.