IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Cam Manyawu scored 19 points on 8-for-8 shooting off the bench and grabbed eight rebounds as Iowa routed Prairie View A&M 88-47 on Saturday.

Manyawu finished one point shy of his career high, 20, set while playing for Wyoming against South Dakota Mines in December of 2023.

The Hawkeyes (5-2) took control with a 13-0 first-half run after Prairie View briefly led 3-2. Iowa carried a 40-22 advantage into halftime and opened the second half with 11 straight points to stretch the lead to 51-22.

Manyawu scored seven points during that second-half run, including two dunks and a tip-in. He also grabbed five offensive rebounds.

Tate Sage added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists for Iowa, while Cooper Koch finished with 13 points and nine rebounds.

Davian Williams led Prairie View (2-6) with 11 points. Micah Bell and Jaelyn Lee each scored 10, with Lee adding four steals.

Iowa shot 60% from the field and outrebounded Prairie View 43-20. The Panthers shot 32% overall and made 3 of 15 from 3-point range.

Up next

Iowa: At Purdue this Tuesday.

Prairie View A&M: Hosts NAIA-member Jarvis Christian next Sunday.

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