STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Southern defense recorded a school-record 12 sacks, Weston Bryan accounted for three touchdowns and the Eagles earned the right to host the Sun Belt Conference championship game, defeating Louisiana Tech 41-3 on Saturday.

There were several championship game scenarios at play on the final day of the regular season although the simplest one favored Georgia Southern. The Eagles (8-4, 7-1 Sun Belt) knew that with a win they would host Louisiana Tech (9-3, 7-1) in the Sun Belt championship game.

Eight players were credited with at least one sack for Georgia Southern. Festus Davies led with 2 1/2 sacks and Anthony Bynum and MJ Stroud each had two. Only four teams have recorded more sacks in a Division I game, led by TCU’s 15 against Nevada in 2000.

The Eagles scored three touchdowns in the second quarter on Saturday, the highlight coming when Brandon Tyson returned a Louisiana Tech fumble 22 yards for a touchdown and a 24-0 lead. It was 24-3 at halftime.

Bryan’s 54-yard touchdown run on the third play of the third quarter made it 31-3 and the final touchdown was a 53-yard run by Jamarian Samuel. Bryan shared quarterback duties, going 4 for 4 with touchdown passes of 8 yards to Alex Taylor and 2 yards to River Helms.

Bryan was 4-for-4 passing for 26 yards. Max Johnson was 18 for 25 for 176 yards.

Up next

Following the rematch next Saturday for the Sun Belt championship, both teams are bowl eligible. ___

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