FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Dilin Jones ran for a career-high 184 yards and scored two touchdowns as LSU held off Arkansas 25-10 on Saturday in both teams’ regular-season finales.

LSU’s win snapped a four-game losing streak and was the ninth in the last 10 games against Arkansas. It also left the Tigers (7-5, 4-5 Southeastern Conference), in coach Lane Kiffin’s first season, with the same record as last year during the regular season.

Jones broke a 10-all tie on LSU’s first drive after halftime, plunging over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Former Arkansas kicker Scott Starzyk missed the extra-point but added a field goal on the next series to provide LSU a two-possession lead and comfort against their opponent’s struggling offense.

Arkansas’ 108th in total offense entering the game and had difficulty throughout, except for one drive. After going down 10-0 in the second quarter, the Razorbacks (4-8, 2-7) picked up more yards (64) on their fifth drive than they had on their previous four (62), capping things with a field goal.

Sutton Smith then returned an LSU punt 79 yards for a touchdown to tie the game with 44 seconds left in the half.

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 23 of 34 passes for 231 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Trey’Dez Green, who finished with six receptions for 91 yards. Arkansas’ KJ Jackson went 18-of-35 for 203 yards with an interception and a lost fumble.

The Razorbacks finished the year with just 11 passing touchdowns, the team’s fewest since 2001, and after 75 yards rushing Saturday, their 1,364 yards on the season ranked as the fewest since 2008.

The takeaway

Arkansas improved from last year’s 2-10 finish, but remained near the SEC cellar in coach Ryan Silverfield’s first year.

LSU’s first regular season with Kiffin at the helm didn’t go as planned given the team’s preseason No. 11 ranking, but it would have been proclaimed a disaster with a loss to the Razorbacks.

Up next

Arkansas’ season is over as the Razorbacks finished with a losing record in conference play for the 10th time in the last 11 seasons.

LSU will almost certainly extend its season with a bowl game.

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By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press