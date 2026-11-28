MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Gagliano threw a career-best five touchdown passes, Terrence Brown scored three touchdowns, and Middle Tennessee defeated New Mexico State 49-35 on Saturday in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Gagliano completed 16 of 18 passes for 305 yards. His touchdowns were 25 yards and 56 yards to Cam’ron Lacy, 2 yards and 27 yards to Brown, and 69 yards to AJ Jones.

Brown, who also had an 8-yard touchdown run, had 79 yards on the ground and 34 yards in receptions.

Lacy caught six passes for 128 yards and Jones caught three for 99 yards.

Brown’s touchdown run made it 49-21 midway through the fourth quarter before the Aggies got a 68-yard touchdown pass from Kalani McLeod to Lyndon Ravare and a 16-yard touchdown run by McLeod.

Aggies starting quarterback Trey Hedden was 17-for-29 passing for 227 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McLeod went 10 for 17 for 163 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Middle Tennessee (7-5, 5-3 Conference USA) had 489 yards and 20 first downs on offense.

New Mexico State (3-9, 2-6) had 486 yards and 25 first downs.

Up next

Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders await their bowl assignment.

New Mexico State: The Aggies did not qualify for a bowl. ___

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