NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Johnson threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as Southern defeated Grambling 31-29 in the 53rd Annual Bayou Classic in the Superdome on Saturday, the Jaguars’ fifth straight victory in the series.

The victory capped a winning season for first-year head coach and NFL Hall-of-Famer Marshall Faulk.

Johnson’s 15-yard pass to Isaiah Pina gave the Jaguars (7-5, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) a 14-7 halftime lead. Johnson added a 12-yard TD pass to Damien Henderson Jr. and his own 64-yard rushing score for a 27-10 advantage.

Johnson was 16-of-25 passing for 239 yards and added 110 on the ground. Mike Franklin rushed for 127 yards and a score.

Grambling’s Jacobe Robinson had a 48-yard TD run for the game’s first points. Tony Phillips Jr. returned a kickoff 91 yards for a TD. Ashton Frye threw a 45-yard TD pass to Lantavious Murphy to narrow Southern’s lead to 31-23 with just under four minutes remaining.

The Tigers (5-6, 3-5) recovered a fumble at their own 22 and scored on Frye’s 15-yard run with 45 seconds left, but a two-point pass attempt failed.

Frye threw for 190 yards and added 58 on the ground. Nae’Saan Dickerson added 98 yards receiving.

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