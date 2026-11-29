NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Berry Wallace scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Cearah Parchment had 14 points and four blocks, and No. 20 Illinois beat Saint Joseph’s 73-59 on Sunday in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.

Illinois has now started a season 6-0 for the third time in five years under coach Shauna Green.

Starting point guard Destiny Jackson returned from a hamstring injury to score 10 points in 14 minutes off the bench for Illinois. She had missed back-to-back games.

Deja Evans and Gabby Casey each scored 15 points for Saint Joseph’s (4-3), which was picked to win the Atlantic 10 Conference in the preseason poll. Jill Jekot added 10 points. The Hawks turned it over 19 times, leading to 15 points for Illinois.

Illinois closed the first half on a 10-0 run and opened the third quarter with four straight points to take the first double-digit lead of the game at 37-25. The Illini’s lead did not drop below 12 points in the fourth quarter.

The Illini opened the tournament on Friday with an 88-61 victory over Marquette with six players scoring in double figures.

Up next

Illinois: Begins Big Ten play on Saturday at Wisconsin.

Saint Joseph’s: Returns home to play Rhode Island on Thursday.

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