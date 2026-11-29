LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Imari Berry scored 16 points, Tajianna Roberts added 14 and No. 3 Louisville scored the first 15 points of the third quarter to run away from cold-shooting East Tennessee State 73-34 on Sunday.

Elif Istanbulluoglu had 10 points and five rebounds for the Cardinals (11-0), who outscored the Buccaneers 26-10 in the third quarter behind 12-of-16 shooting. Louisville finished 30 of 64 from the field (47%).

Sydney James-Desroches scored 10 points while Carmen Richardson and Jaidyn Harper had six apiece for the Buccaneers (7-2), who shot a season-worst 27% (14 of 51) while falling to 0-7 against the Cardinals. ETSU had won its previous six games and sought its best start in program history.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are off to their best start since winning their first 16 in the coronavirus-delayed 2020-21 season. They improved to 63-9 in November over the past 10 seasons and are 116-22 in the month under 20-year head coach Jeff Walz.

Louisville outrebounded ETSU 46-30 and scored 21 points off 22 turnovers. Fifth-year forward Amiya Joyner came off the bench to grab 12 boards, Roberts had six and Berry five for the Cardinals in their final warmup before visiting No. 6 Texas on Wednesday night.

Louisville led throughout, sandwiching two spurts around a brief sloppy stretch early to lead 20-8 after one quarter and 34-18 at halftime. ETSU scored consecutive baskets just three times while shooting 30% through 20 minutes.

The Cardinals took off from there, breaking away over the first 4:50 of the third before James-Desroches’ 3-pointer for the Buccaneers, who shot just 25% in each of the final two quarters.

Louisville won despite making just 4 of 21 3-pointers in a game where both teams combined to make 7 of 35 from deep.

Up next

Louisville visits No. 6 Texas on Wednesday night in the SEC/ACC Challenge.

ETSU visits Radford on Wednesday night.

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By GARY B. GRAVES

Associated Press