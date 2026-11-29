COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman Jerzy Robinson tied her career-high with 15 points and Chloe Kitts had 11 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina rolled to the PowerHER Player Classic title with a 109-41 victory over Alabama A&M on Sunday.

Joyce Edwards scored 14 points for the Gamecocks, who improved to 9-0 for the first time since its undefeated, 38-0 national title season in 2023-24.

South Carolina powered past Tennessee State 119-38 on Saturday to reach the finals in the inaugural event. Winning and losing, though, wasn’t the focus — although if the Gamecocks had fallen, it would rank as one of the greatest upsets in sports history — but exposing three HBCU programs to tournament atmospheres through playing on South Carolina’s home court and being hosted by the country’s top-ranked team for a few days.

Along with Alabama A&M, the tournament featured Tennessee State, coached by Candice Dupree who played for Dawn Staley at Temple, and North Carolina Central, coached by Olivia Gaines, who was part of Staley’s first Final Four team with the Gamecocks in 2015.

Gaines’ Eagles took down Dupree’s Lady Tigers 81-78 in the third-place game earlier Sunday.

This one was never in doubt. Tied at 4-all, the Gamecocks took off on a 25-2 burst and only increased the margin the rest of the way.

For Kitts, it was her fourth double-double this season and the 21st of her career.

Agot Makeer, who missed Saturday’s game due to illness, returned to the court to score 13 points off three 3-pointers. Alicia Tournebize, the 6-foot-7 sophomore, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and four of the team’s seven blocks.

Miracle Akpotayobo had 10 points to lead Alabama A&M (3-6).

Up next

Alabama A&M returns home to play Tuskeegee on Thursday night.

South Carolina plays another ranked opponent, going to No. 5 Duke on Thursday night.

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By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press