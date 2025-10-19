Bowling Green visits Kent State in MAC matchup

Bowling Green (3-4) at Kent State (2-5), Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Kent State Offense

Overall: 264.6 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 181.7 yards per game (112th)

Rushing: 82.9 yards per game (133rd)

Scoring: 17.9 points per game (126th)

Kent State Defense

Overall: 480.1 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 273.3 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 206.9 yards per game (131st)

Scoring: 38.7 points per game (133rd)

Bowling Green Offense

Overall: 306.9 yards per game (125th in FBS)

Passing: 164 yards per game (120th)

Rushing: 142.9 yards per game (87th)

Scoring: 20 points per game (116th)

Bowling Green Defense

Overall: 363.6 yards per game (68th in FBS)

Passing: 214.7 yards per game (56th)

Rushing: 148.9 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 25.6 points per game (78th)

Bowling Green ranks 121st in third down percentage, converting 33% of the time. Kent State ranks 122nd on defense, holding its opponents to 45.3%.

Bowling Green ranks 102nd in the FBS averaging 63 penalty yards per game, compared to Kent State’s 37th-ranked 46.6 per-game average.

Kent State ranks 133rd in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 66.7% of trips.

Team leaders

Kent State

Passing: Dru DeShields, 949 yards, 10 TDs, 2 INTs, 56.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Gavin Garcia, 268 yards on 82 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Cade Wolford, 329 yards on 13 catches, 5 TDs

Bowling Green

Passing: Drew Pyne, 830 yards, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.4 completion percentage

Rushing: Chris McMillian, 266 yards on 66 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: RJ Garcia II, 227 yards on 22 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

Kent State lost 45-10 to Toledo on Saturday, Oct. 18. DeShields led Kent State with 159 yards on 12-of-23 passing (52.2%) for one touchdown and one interception. Jordan Nubin had 61 rushing yards on 13 carries. Wolford had three receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown.

Bowling Green fell 27-6 to Central Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 18. Lucian Anderson III threw for 153 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 53 yards. Cameron Pettaway carried the ball nine times for 48 yards, adding one reception for four yards. RJ Garcia II had three receptions for 60 yards.

Next game

Kent State plays at Ball State on Nov. 5. Bowling Green hosts Buffalo on Nov. 1.

By The Associated Press