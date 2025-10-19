Tulsa hosts Temple in AAC action

Temple (4-3) at Tulsa (2-5), Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

How to watch: ESPN+

Key stats

Tulsa Offense

Overall: 372.7 yards per game (76th in FBS)

Passing: 220.6 yards per game (76th)

Rushing: 152.1 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 19.9 points per game (118th)

Tulsa Defense

Overall: 411 yards per game (113th in FBS)

Passing: 217.4 yards per game (64th)

Rushing: 193.6 yards per game (123rd)

Scoring: 28.4 points per game (101st)

Temple Offense

Overall: 381.4 yards per game (72nd in FBS)

Passing: 209.6 yards per game (93rd)

Rushing: 171.9 yards per game (49th)

Scoring: 33 points per game (44th)

Temple Defense

Overall: 350.1 yards per game (51st in FBS)

Passing: 174.1 yards per game (23rd)

Rushing: 176 yards per game (108th)

Scoring: 24.4 points per game (72nd)

Tulsa is 114th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 44.1% of the time. Temple ranks 53rd on offense, converting on 42.1% of third downs.

Tulsa is 101st in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Temple’s 4th-ranked +9 margin.

Tulsa ranks 11th in the FBS averaging 35.7 penalty yards per game.

Tulsa is 84th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 86.2% of trips. Temple’s red zone offense ranks 25th, scoring on 92.3% of red zone opportunities.

Tulsa is 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:20, compared to Temple’s 28th-ranked average of 31:45.

Team leaders

Tulsa

Passing: Baylor Hayes, 1,033 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs, 59.6 completion percentage

Rushing: Dominic Richardson, 597 yards on 129 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Brody Foley, 346 yards on 18 catches, 4 TDs

Temple

Passing: Evan Simon, 1,344 yards, 16 TDs, 0 INTs, 62.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevyon Ducker, 560 yards on 99 carries, 5 TDs

Receiving: Kajiya Hollawayne, 341 yards on 21 catches, 3 TDs

Last game

Tulsa was defeated by East Carolina 41-27 on Thursday, Oct. 16. Hayes passed for 251 yards on 23-of-41 attempts (56.1%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 16 times for 23 yards. Richardson had 59 rushing yards on 17 carries, adding one reception for three yards. Foley had six receptions for 126 yards and one touchdown.

Temple won 49-14 over Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 18. Simon threw for 194 yards on 15-of-22 attempts (68.2%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball six times for 16 yards and one rushing touchdown. Ducker had 114 rushing yards on nine carries and one touchdown, adding one reception for five yards. Hollawayne recorded 85 yards on five catches with one touchdown.

Next game

Tulsa plays at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 8. Temple hosts East Carolina on Nov. 1.

By The Associated Press