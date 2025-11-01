Tommy Rittenhouse leads Illinois State to 31-16 victory over Northern Iowa

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse had a touchdown pass and a touchdown run to guide Illinois State to a 31-16 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Rittenhouse scored on a 4-yard run and Seth Glatz ran it in from 2-yards out — both in the final five minutes of the first quarter as the Redbirds (6-3, 3-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) grabbed a 14-0 lead and never looked back.

Rittenhouse connected with Javon Charles for a 19-yard touchdown and a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Max Bartachek kicked a 28-yard field goal with 24 seconds left to get Northern Iowa (2-7, 0-5) on the scoreboard before halftime.

Harrison Bey-Buie had a 2-yard touchdown run for the Panthers, but Victor Dawson answered with a 9-yard scoring run and Illinois State led 28-10 after three.

JC Roque Jr. fired a 41-yard scoring strike to Jaxon Dailey 13 seconds into the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 12.

Matt Maldonado’s 32-yard field goal capped the scoring with 1:53 left to play.

Rittenhouse completed 28 of 37 passes for 228 yards. Dawson carried 17 times for 101 yards.

Dailey totaled 142 yards on 15-for-23 passing with two interceptions for Northern Iowa.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football