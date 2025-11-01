Skip to main content
Kansas uses second-half surge to pull away from Oklahoma State, 38-21

By AP News

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalon Daniels led four second-half touchdown drives as Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to trounce Oklahoma State 38-21 on Saturday.

Kansas (5-4, 3-3 Big 12) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Zane Flores was 22-of-28 passing for 235 yards and two touchdowns for Oklahoma State (1-8, 0-6 Big 12), which lost its eighth straight game and 15th straight Big 12 game.

Kansas took the second-half kickoff and went 75 yards in 10 plays to open up a two-score lead. Daniels hit Boden Groen in the back of the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown.

After an OSU three-and-out, Daniels found Bryson Canty for a 5-yard touchdown pass and a 24-7 lead. A Flores-to-Gavin Freeman’s 10-yard touchdown pass drew the Cowboys within 24-14, but Kansas answered with 3-yard and 5-yard touchdown runs by Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams, respectively.

Oklahoma State went 75 yards on 10 plays on the opening drive, taking a 7-0 lead on a Flores 12-yard pass to Shamar Rigby. Kansas responded with a 13-play drive, but stalled in the red zone, settling for a 39-yard Laith Marjan field goal.

OSU then held the ball for 14 plays on its next possession, but missed a 44-yard field goal attempt, giving the ball — and the momentum — back to Kansas. Kansas marched 73 yards in 15 plays for the go-ahead score. Hishaw bounced off a couple of defenders before scampering in from the 3-yard line.

OSU’s 19-yard field goal attempt was blocked to end the half.

The takeaway

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys struggled in all three phases, including missing two makeable field goals.

Kansas: The Jayhawks can still reach a bowl. They need one victory in their next three games: at Arizona and Iowa State and against Utah.

Up next

Oklahoma State hosts Kansas State Nov. 15.

Kansas will travel to face Arizona on Saturday.

By DAVID SMALE
Associated Press

