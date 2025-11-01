Skip to main content
Nankil throws 2 TD passes and San Diego’s defense smothers Dayton’s rushing game in 31-13 win

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Dom Nankil threw for two touchdowns and Sean Scheck had 2.5 sacks to lead a strong defensive performance from San Diego in a 31-13 win over Dayton on Saturday.

Matt Colombo opened the scoring for the Toreros (5-4, 3-2 Pioneer League) midway through the second quarter. With three seconds left in the half, Nankil found Dylan Tapley for a 40-yard strike to make it 14-0.

Nankil connected with Cole Monach on an 11-yard touchdown in the third, and Adam Criter scored a 6-yard touchdown run at the start of the fourth to make it 28 straight points for the Toreros.

Scheck’s led a five-sack performance from the defense as the Flyers (6-3, 4-2) were held to minus-6 yards rushing on 28 attempts.

Drew VanVleet was 18-of-30 passing for 220 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Flyers. Both scores came in the fourth quarter.

Dayton has lost six consecutive road games against San Diego.

