Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Dickens throws 4 TD passes and Western Carolina hangs on to beat Chattanooga 35-28

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw four touchdown passes and Western Carolina beat Chattanooga 35-28 on Saturday night for the Catamounts’ sixth straight win.

The Mocs (4-5, 3-2 Southern Conference) rallied to get within seven on Justus Durant’s 8-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and were driving in the final minute, reaching the Catamounts’ 5-yard line before Cam’Ron Dabney intercepted Camden Orth.

Three of Dickens’ TD tosses went to James Tyre in the first half and Western Carolina (6-3, 5-0) led 21-7 at the break before the Mocs rallied to tie on a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

The Catamounts retook the lead for good in the final minute of the third quarter on Markel Townsend’s 2-yard run that came after a quick 60-yard drive sparked by a 37-yard completion to Malik Knight to the Chattanooga 6. Dickens’ 10-yard TD pass to Michael Rossin extended the lead to 35-21.

The Mocs had rallied on Orth’s 40-yard TD toss to Nathaniel Eberly-Rodriguez and the quarterback’s 4-yard run late in the third quarter.

Dickens was 18-of-29 passing for 225 yards.

Orth was 15-of-27 for 241 yards but had two interceptions. Markell Quick had 126 yards receiving.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.