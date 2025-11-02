Dickens throws 4 TD passes and Western Carolina hangs on to beat Chattanooga 35-28

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Taron Dickens threw four touchdown passes and Western Carolina beat Chattanooga 35-28 on Saturday night for the Catamounts’ sixth straight win.

The Mocs (4-5, 3-2 Southern Conference) rallied to get within seven on Justus Durant’s 8-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter and were driving in the final minute, reaching the Catamounts’ 5-yard line before Cam’Ron Dabney intercepted Camden Orth.

Three of Dickens’ TD tosses went to James Tyre in the first half and Western Carolina (6-3, 5-0) led 21-7 at the break before the Mocs rallied to tie on a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

The Catamounts retook the lead for good in the final minute of the third quarter on Markel Townsend’s 2-yard run that came after a quick 60-yard drive sparked by a 37-yard completion to Malik Knight to the Chattanooga 6. Dickens’ 10-yard TD pass to Michael Rossin extended the lead to 35-21.

The Mocs had rallied on Orth’s 40-yard TD toss to Nathaniel Eberly-Rodriguez and the quarterback’s 4-yard run late in the third quarter.

Dickens was 18-of-29 passing for 225 yards.

Orth was 15-of-27 for 241 yards but had two interceptions. Markell Quick had 126 yards receiving.

___

