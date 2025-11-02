Skip to main content
Trajan Sinatra’s 50-yard FG with 52 seconds left helps Idaho State beat UC Davis 38-36

By AP News

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Trajan Sinatra kicked a 50-yard field goal with 52 seconds left, Dason Brooks had 219 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 24 carries, and Idaho State beat UC Davis 38-36 on Saturday to snap the Aggies’ five-game win streak.

UC Davis (6-2, 4-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 6 in the FCS coaches poll, lost for the first time since a 70-10 loss to Washington on Sept. 6.

Jordan Cooke threw a third-and-3 pass to Tsion Nunnally for a 29-yard gain to the to the UC Davis 32 to set up Sinatra’s field goal and Nathan Reynolds intercepted a pass from Caden Pinnick in the closing seconds to seal it.

Cooke finished 21-of-36 passing for 252 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and Nunnally had nine receptions for 119 yards.

Hunter Ridley kicked his third field goal of the second half, a 46-yarder, to give the Aggies a 36-35 lead with 2:56 remaining.

Pinnick completed 23 of 32 passes for 325, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to Laviel Pickett, and threw two interceptions for the Bengals. Carter Vargas ran for TDs of 2 and 7 yards and Zach Jones added an 11-yard scoring run. Jordan Fisher finished with 108 yards rushing on 22 carries and Samuel Gbatu Jr. had six receptions for 112 yards.

Isaiah Cook blocked a punt that was returned 16 yards for a score by Aidan Garcia to give Idaho State (4-6, 2-3) a 28-20 lead in the second quarter.

