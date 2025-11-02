Skip to main content
Ramson’s 3TDs leads Bethune-Cookman’s offensive outburst in 42-34 win over Mississippi Valley St.

By AP News

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Cam’Ron Ramson threw for 154 yards and a touchdown and ran for 45 yards and a score and Bethune-Cookman kept Mississippi Valley State winless in the Southwestern Athletic Conference beating the Delta Devils 42-34 on Saturday.

Bethune-Cookman (5-4, 4-1) built a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and never trailed. Javon Ross took the opening kickoff and ran it back 85 yards for a touchdown. A little more than three minutes later, Ramson threw a 24-yard scoring pass to Ross for a two-score lead.

Josh Brown put MVSU (1-7, 0-4) on the board with a 5-yard scoring before Ali Scott Jr. crashed in from the 1 for the Wildcats to again make it a two-touchdown advantage. Brown ran it in from the 2, and after Ransom followed with his own 2-yard scoring run, MVSU could never get within eight points for the remainder.

Scott and Khamani Robinson each recorded 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Brown completed 36-of-57 passes for 418 yards and a touchdown and ran for two touchdowns for the Delta Devils. Cameron Nelson caught 12 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown.

