Sutton’s 50-yard TD run helps San Diego State pull away from Wyoming 24-7

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lucky Sutton ran for 158 yards and a touchdown and San Diego State beat Wyoming 24-7 on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

The Aztecs built a 17-7 halftime lead but didn’t score again until Sutton broke loose on a 50-yard touchdown run with 2:55 remaining in the game.

Jayden Denegal completed 11 of 22 passes for 194 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for San Diego State (7-1, 4-0 Mountain West). Jordan Napier had a 7-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter for the Aztecs, who have outscored opponents 176-44 in their last six games.

Landon Sims tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Sam Scott in the first quarter for Wyoming (4-5, 2-3). Sims also ran for 52 of the Cowboys’ 89 yards on the ground. Starting quarterback Kaden Anderson was 12-of-24 passing for 93 yards and threw three interceptions.

It was San Diego State’s homecoming and its first home game since Oct. 3.

