Cal Baptist Lancers start season at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist starts the season at home against UC Riverside.

Cal Baptist went 12-19 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Lancers gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

UC Riverside went 7-11 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press