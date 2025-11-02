Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cal Baptist Lancers start season at home against the UC Riverside Highlanders

Sponsored by:
By AP News

UC Riverside Highlanders at Cal Baptist Lancers

Riverside, California; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist starts the season at home against UC Riverside.

Cal Baptist went 12-19 overall last season while going 6-8 at home. The Lancers gave up 73.5 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.

UC Riverside went 7-11 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Highlanders averaged 58.3 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 16.8 off of turnovers and 6.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.