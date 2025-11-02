Skip to main content
No. 3 UCLA hosts San Diego State in season opener

By AP News

San Diego State Aztecs vs. UCLA Bruins

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 UCLA starts the season at home against San Diego State.

UCLA went 34-3 overall with a 16-1 record in non-conference play in the 2024-25 season. The Bruins allowed opponents to score 58.6 points per game and shoot 35.8% from the field last season.

San Diego State went 25-10 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Aztecs gave up 61.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

