Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Mary’s Gaels open season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Saint Thomas Tommies at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts St. Thomas for the season opener.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 29-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gaels averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

St. Thomas finished 24-10 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Tommies shot 49.2% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.