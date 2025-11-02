Saint Mary’s Gaels open season at home against the Saint Thomas Tommies

Saint Thomas Tommies at Saint Mary’s Gaels

Moraga, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts St. Thomas for the season opener.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 29-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Gaels averaged 12.2 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 17.7 bench points last season.

St. Thomas finished 24-10 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Tommies shot 49.2% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press