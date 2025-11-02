Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
53.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Utah hosts San Jose State for season opener

Sponsored by:
By AP News

San Jose State Spartans at Utah Utes

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -12.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts San Jose State for the season opener.

Utah went 16-17 overall last season while going 15-4 at home. The Utes averaged 75.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 32.7% from deep last season.

San Jose State went 15-20 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Spartans averaged 72.1 points per game while shooting 44.4% from the field and 34.7% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.