Alejado throws 3 TD passes to Harris, Hawaii beats San Diego State 38-6

HONOLULU (AP) — Micah Alejado threw three first-half touchdown passes to Jackson Harris on Saturday night to help Hawaii beat San Diego State 38-6.

Alejado was 22-of-34 passing for 256 yards with an interception and Harris finished with 130 yards receiving on seven catches for Hawaii (7-3, 4-2 Mountain West Conference). The duo connected on TDs of 9, 34 and 35 yards before Kansei Matsuzawa capped a 16-play, 76-yard drive that took more than 7 1/2 minutes off the clock with a 22-yard field goal that made it 24-6 late in the second quarter. Matsuzawa has made each of his 22 field-goal attempts this season.

Cam Barfield returned the opening kickoff of the second half 86 yards for a touchdown and Elijah Palmer had a 53-yard pick-6 that capped the scoring in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel Plascencia kicked field goals of 42 and 43 yards in the first half for San Diego State (7-2, 4-1).

The Aztecs fell into a tie with Boise State atop the conference, a half-game ahead of third-place Hawaii.

SDSU converted 2-of-14 third downs and went 0 for 2 on fourth-down conversions.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football