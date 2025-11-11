Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lipsey’s 2nd-half scoring lifts No. 16 Iowa State past Mississippi State 96-80 at Sanford Pentagon

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Mississippi St Iowa St Basketball

Mississippi St Iowa St Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tamin Lipsey scored 14 of his 25 points in the second half to lead No. 16 Iowa State to a 96-80 win over Mississippi State on Monday night in a neutral-site game that was the 100th Division I basketball contest played at the Sanford Pentagon.

Joshua Jefferson scored 18 points and Blake Buchanan had 13 points and six rebounds for the Cyclones (3-0).

The game was a homecoming of sorts for Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger, who coached South Dakota State from 2016-19.

Lipsey, a finalist for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2024, also helped the Cyclones on the defensive end with a game-leading three steals.

Iowa State forced 26 Mississippi State turnovers that resulted in 29 points. The Bulldogs committed just seven turnovers in their season-opening win over North Alabama on Nov. 5.

Josh Hubbard led the Bulldogs (1-1) with 25 points on 8-for-17 shooting, including 4-for-10 sniping from 3-point distance. Achor Achor finished with nine points and eight rebounds.

The first half featured eight lead changes. MSU’s Dellquan Warren hit a 3-pointer to cut the Iowa State lead to 29-27 with just over five minutes to play before the Cyclones went on a 15-3 run.

A three-point play by Buchanan brought Iowa State crowd to its feet in the final minute of the half when the Cyclones closed out the first 20 minutes on a 22-8 run and led 53-35 at the break.

The lead ballooned to 25 points (85-60) on a jumper by Jefferson with six minutes to play in the second half.

The Cyclones have been ranked in the AP Top 25 for 33 consecutive weeks, the seventh-longest streak in the nation.

Up next

Mississippi State: Hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday.

Iowa State: Hosts Stonehill College on Monday, Nov. 17.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By TOM SAVAGE
Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.