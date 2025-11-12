Ugonna Onyenso scores 18, earns double-double in Virginia’s 91-53 win over Hampton

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Ugonna Onyenso scored 18 points and Chance Mallory added 16 for Virginia in a 91-53 win over Hampton on Tuesday night.

Onyenso also had 10 rebounds to earn his first double-double of the season. He shot 8-of-10 from the field and had two 3-pointers. Sam Lewis had 13 points and Malik Thomas added 11 for the Cavaliers (3-0).

Virginia pulled away on a 10-0 run midway through the first half. Going into halftime up 47-19, the Cavaliers added an 11-0 run, with four points from Mallory, to extend their lead to 73-21.

Virginia has now scored over 80 points in its first three games for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Hampton (1-2) was led by Michael Eley, with 16 points. He shot 7-of-11 from the field.

