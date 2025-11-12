Skip to main content
Wheeler-Thomas scores 22, North Dakota State knocks off CSU Northridge 90-68

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Damari Wheeler-Thomas’ 22 points helped North Dakota State defeat Cal State-Northridge 90-68 on Tuesday.

Wheeler-Thomas shot 7 for 15 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bison (1-2). Andy Stefonowicz scored 17 points and added five assists and three steals. Markhi Strickland finished 7 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Larry Hughes Jr. led the Matadors (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Josh O’Garro added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Northridge. Mahmoud Fofana also recorded 12 points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

