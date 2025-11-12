James Madison Dukes to face Longwood Lancers on the road

James Madison Dukes (2-1) at Longwood Lancers (1-1)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood hosts James Madison.

Longwood finished 12-4 at home last season while going 18-14 overall. The Lancers gave up 74.1 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

James Madison finished 5-8 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Dukes averaged 6.1 steals, 3.2 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press