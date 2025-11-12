No. 1 Houston faces Oakland following Flemings’ 20-point outing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston faces Oakland after Kingston Flemings scored 20 points in Houston’s 65-48 victory against the Towson Tigers.

Houston finished 35-5 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars gave up 58.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Oakland finished 6-11 on the road and 16-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press