No. 1 Houston faces Oakland following Flemings’ 20-point outing

By AP News

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-2) at Houston Cougars (2-0)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -29.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Houston faces Oakland after Kingston Flemings scored 20 points in Houston’s 65-48 victory against the Towson Tigers.

Houston finished 35-5 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars gave up 58.7 points per game while committing 16.4 fouls last season.

Oakland finished 6-11 on the road and 16-18 overall a season ago. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

