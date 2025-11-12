Skip to main content
Texas State faces UTSA in non-conference showdown

By AP News

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) at Texas State Bobcats (1-2)

San Marcos, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State and UTSA meet in non-conference action.

Texas State went 10-4 at home last season while going 16-16 overall. The Bobcats averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 36.5% from 3-point range last season.

UTSA finished 4-11 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 76.7 points per game while shooting 42.3% from the field and 36.1% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

