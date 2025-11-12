Utah State hosts Weber State after Collins’ 22-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Utah State Aggies (2-0)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -20.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts Weber State after Michael Collins Jr. scored 22 points in Utah State’s 80-77 victory against the VCU Rams.

Utah State went 26-8 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Aggies averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Weber State went 6-14 in Big Sky action and 4-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 6.5 steals, 2.4 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press