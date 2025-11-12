Skip to main content
East Tennessee State hosts Northern Kentucky in cross-conference contest

By AP News

Northern Kentucky Norse (1-1) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -7; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State and Northern Kentucky face off in non-conference action.

East Tennessee State finished 13-3 at home last season while going 19-13 overall. The Buccaneers averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.

Northern Kentucky went 12-10 in Horizon League games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Norse gave up 72.0 points per game while committing 16.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

