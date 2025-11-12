Skip to main content
Bland leads Saint Peter’s against VCU after 27-point showing

By AP News

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at VCU Rams (1-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -21.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays VCU after Brent Bland scored 27 points in Saint Peter’s 93-83 win over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

VCU went 28-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams shot 44.5% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

Saint Peter’s went 12-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Peacocks gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 19.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

