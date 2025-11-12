Skip to main content
Garland leads San Jose State against No. 17 Michigan State after 30-point game

By AP News

San Jose State Spartans (0-2) at Michigan State Spartans (2-0)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose State visit No. 17 Michigan State after Colby Garland scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 85-74 loss to the UCSB Gauchos.

Michigan State finished 30-7 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Michigan State Spartans averaged 77.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.1 last season.

San Jose State went 15-20 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The San Jose State Spartans averaged 6.0 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.7 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

