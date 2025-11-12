Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Kansas State hosts Cal following Ames’ 24-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

California Golden Bears (3-0) at Kansas State Wildcats (2-0)

New York; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal visits Kansas State after Dai Dai Ames scored 24 points in Cal’s 93-65 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Kansas State finished 16-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

Cal finished 14-19 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Golden Bears averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 14.0 second-chance points and 19.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.