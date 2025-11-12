Skip to main content
San Diego hosts Idaho for cross-conference contest

By AP News

Idaho Vandals (2-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces San Diego for a non-conference matchup.

San Diego went 6-27 overall with a 5-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Toreros averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 27.9 bench points last season.

Idaho went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

