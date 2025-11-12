San Diego hosts Idaho for cross-conference contest

Idaho Vandals (2-0) at San Diego Toreros (1-1)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vandals -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces San Diego for a non-conference matchup.

San Diego went 6-27 overall with a 5-13 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Toreros averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 27.9 bench points last season.

Idaho went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Vandals averaged 5.9 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press