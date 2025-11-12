Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hernandez leads Loyola Marymount against Nevada after 25-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Loyola Marymount Lions (1-1) at Nevada Wolf Pack (1-1)

Reno, Nevada; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits Nevada after Maya Hernandez scored 25 points in Loyola Marymount’s 64-57 win against the Denver Pioneers.

Nevada finished 11-21 overall last season while going 8-8 at home. The Wolf Pack averaged 62.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.8 last season.

Loyola Marymount went 6-8 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Lions averaged 7.3 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.