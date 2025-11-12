Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Okorie leads Stanford against Montana State after 29-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Montana State Bobcats (1-2) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -14.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Montana State after Ebuka Okorie scored 29 points in Stanford’s 91-68 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

Stanford went 21-14 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Montana State went 3-14 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 6.4 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.