Okorie leads Stanford against Montana State after 29-point game

Montana State Bobcats (1-2) at Stanford Cardinal (2-0)

Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinal -14.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford faces Montana State after Ebuka Okorie scored 29 points in Stanford’s 91-68 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

Stanford went 21-14 overall with a 17-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cardinal averaged 73.5 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 14.7 off of turnovers and 7.5 on fast breaks.

Montana State went 3-14 on the road and 15-18 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 6.4 steals, 3.6 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press