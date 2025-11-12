Heidbreder leads Fresno State against UCSD after 24-point game

UCSD Tritons (2-0) at Fresno State Bulldogs (2-1)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts UCSD after Jake Heidbreder scored 24 points in Fresno State’s 82-62 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

Fresno State finished 5-9 at home last season while going 6-26 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 70.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.7 last season.

UCSD finished 20-2 in Big West play and 12-2 on the road a season ago. The Tritons gave up 61.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press