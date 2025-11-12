Skip to main content
Colorado State hosts Cal Poly after Jorgensen’s 25-point game

By AP News

Cal Poly Mustangs (2-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -18.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Cal Poly after Kyle Jorgensen scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 97-74 win against the Omaha Mavericks.

Colorado State finished 14-2 at home last season while going 26-10 overall. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Cal Poly finished 5-13 on the road and 16-19 overall last season. The Mustangs averaged 82.1 points per game while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.2% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

