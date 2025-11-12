Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Portland State takes on San Francisco following Henderson’s 20-point outing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Portland State Vikings (1-1) at San Francisco Dons (1-1)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -11.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State plays San Francisco after Jaylin Henderson scored 20 points in Portland State’s 122-74 win against the Northwest Indian Eagles.

San Francisco finished 17-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Dons averaged 14.4 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second-chance points and 16.3 bench points last season.

Portland State went 5-10 on the road and 19-13 overall last season. The Vikings averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 13.7 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.