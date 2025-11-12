Pacific hosts Long Beach State after Ralph’s 21-point game

Long Beach State Beach (0-2) at Pacific Tigers (1-1)

Stockton, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays Long Beach State after Elias Ralph scored 21 points in Pacific’s 78-77 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Pacific finished 9-24 overall last season while going 5-10 at home. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 75.8 points per game and shoot 45.0% from the field last season.

Long Beach State finished 4-11 on the road and 7-25 overall a season ago. The Beach averaged 12.7 points off of turnovers, 9.5 second-chance points and 4.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press