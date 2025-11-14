Today in History: November 14, Marshall University football team killed in plane crash

Today is Friday, Nov. 14, the 318th day of 2025. There are 47 days left in the year.

Today in history:

On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways plane crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.

Also on this date:

In 1851, Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.

In 1889, journalist Nellie Bly began an attempt to travel around the world in 80 days; she would successfully complete the journey in a little more than 72 days via ships, trains and other means of transport.

In 1910, Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss “Pusher” biplane lifted off the deck of the cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia. The flight by the civilian pilot marked the beginnings of naval aviation.

In 1940, during World War II, German bombing raids destroyed much of the English city of Coventry.

In 1960, 6-year-old Ruby Bridges, under escort by federal marshals, became the first Black child to desegregate an all-white elementary school in New Orleans.

In 1965, the U.S. Army’s first major military engagement of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang.

In 1969, Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon, three months after Apollo 11 became the first manned mission to land on it.

In 1972, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 1,000 level for the first time, ending the day at 1,003.16.

In 1993, Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula became the NFL’s winningest coach with a victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Including an earlier stint coaching the Baltimore Colts, Shula finished his 33-year career with 347 victories, 19 of them in postseason play.

In 2020, supporters of Republican President Donald Trump — unwilling to accept Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory — rallied around the country, including Washington, D.C., where thousands turned out.

Today’s Birthdays: Britain’s King Charles III is 77. Filmmaker Zhang Yimou is 75. Musician Yanni is 71. Five-time Tour de France winner Bernard Hinault is 71. Basketball Hall of Famer Jack Sikma is 70. Rapper Joseph Simmons (Reverend Run of Run-DMC) is 61. News anchor Bill Hemmer is 61. Actor Josh Duhamel is 53. Rock drummer Travis Barker (blink-182) is 50. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 44. Tennis player Sofia Kenin is 27.

By The Associated Press