Mercyhurst and Morgan State square off in non-conference showdown

By AP News

Morgan State Bears (1-2) at Mercyhurst Lakers (2-2)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst takes on Morgan State in a non-conference matchup.

Mercyhurst finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 11-2 at home. The Lakers allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 46.7% from the field last season.

Morgan State went 2-13 on the road and 14-18 overall last season. The Bears gave up 80.8 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

