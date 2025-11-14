Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
54.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lattimore leads North Carolina Central against No. 18 North Carolina after 38-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-3) at North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -34.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central takes on No. 18 North Carolina after Gage Lattimore scored 38 points in North Carolina Central’s 77-61 win over the Bluefield State Big Blues.

North Carolina went 23-14 overall a season ago while going 12-3 at home. The Tar Heels gave up 74.7 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

North Carolina Central went 7-9 in MEAC action and 2-13 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 78.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.