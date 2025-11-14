Northern Arizona faces UC Irvine following White’s 28-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (1-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits UC Irvine after Naomi White scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-73 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

UC Irvine went 12-2 at home last season while going 21-10 overall. The Anteaters averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

Northern Arizona finished 27-8 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Lumberjacks gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press