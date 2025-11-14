Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
54.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Northern Arizona faces UC Irvine following White’s 28-point showing

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) at UC Irvine Anteaters (1-2)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits UC Irvine after Naomi White scored 28 points in Northern Arizona’s 78-73 loss to the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

UC Irvine went 12-2 at home last season while going 21-10 overall. The Anteaters averaged 60.1 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 19.5 from beyond the arc.

Northern Arizona finished 27-8 overall last season while going 12-6 on the road. The Lumberjacks gave up 71.7 points per game while committing 16.3 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.