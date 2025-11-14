Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
54.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

North Texas visits Saint Mary’s (CA) following Campbell’s 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

North Texas Mean Green (3-1) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (3-0)

Moraga, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -12.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts North Texas after Liam Campbell scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 90-60 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

Saint Mary’s (CA) finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 29-6 overall. The Gaels gave up 61.1 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

North Texas went 27-9 overall a season ago while going 8-5 on the road. The Mean Green averaged 68.0 points per game last season, 14.3 on free throws and 20.7 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.