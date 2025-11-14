Skip to main content
Dozic leads Pepperdine against Northern Colorado after 23-point game

By AP News

Northern Colorado Bears (2-0) at Pepperdine Waves (2-1)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Northern Colorado after Danilo Dozic scored 23 points in Pepperdine’s 113-76 win over the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders.

Pepperdine went 13-22 overall last season while going 7-9 at home. The Waves gave up 76.6 points per game while committing 16.0 fouls last season.

Northern Colorado finished 17-4 in Big Sky games and 9-7 on the road a season ago. The Bears averaged 80.6 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 25.2 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

