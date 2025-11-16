Illinois State scores 28 points in 1st quarter, goes on to beat South Dakota State 35-21

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Tommy Rittenhouse threw three touchdown passes to Daniel Sobkowicz and ran for another as Illinois State scored 28 points in the first quarter and went on to a 35-21 win over South Dakota State on Saturday.

Rittenhouse threw 10- and 2-yard touchdown passes to Sobkowicz sandwiched around a 5-yard pick-6 by Patrick Bauer and Rittenhouse added a 2-yard TD run to cap the big first quarter.

Rittenhouse and Sobkowicz connected for a 9-yard score and it was 35-0 before the Jackrabbits (7-4, 3-4 Missouri Valley Football Conference) scored twice in the final five minutes of the first half to trail 35-13.

Josiah Johnson’s 2-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter got South Dakota State within 14 points but the Jackrabbits’ final three drives ended on downs.

Rittenhouse was 17 of 32 for 141 yards passing. Victor Dawson had 98 yards rushing on 20 carries. The Redbirds were outgained 321-263 but the Jackrabbits had three turnovers, all in the first half.

SDSU’s Jack Henry was 32-of-51 passing for 254 yards with a touchdown, but threw two interceptions.

The Redbirds, ranked 13th in the FCS coaches’ poll, ran their win streak to four games while the No. 15 Jackrabbits dropped their fourth in a row.

