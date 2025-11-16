Virginia Tech squares off against No. 16 Miami (FL) in ACC play

No. 16 Miami (FL) (8-2) at Virginia Tech (3-7), Nov. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

How to watch: ESPN

Key stats

Virginia Tech Offense

Overall: 359.3 yards per game (88th in FBS)

Passing: 171.7 yards per game (117th)

Rushing: 187.6 yards per game (34th)

Scoring: 23.3 points per game (100th)

Virginia Tech Defense

Overall: 373.9 yards per game (74th in FBS)

Passing: 218 yards per game (68th)

Rushing: 155.9 yards per game (85th)

Scoring: 30.1 points per game (109th)

Miami (FL) Offense

Overall: 426.2 yards per game (36th in FBS)

Passing: 269.9 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 156.3 yards per game (71st)

Scoring: 33.7 points per game (27th)

Miami (FL) Defense

Overall: 270.9 yards per game (9th in FBS)

Passing: 189.1 yards per game (28th)

Rushing: 81.8 yards per game (3rd)

Scoring: 14.2 points per game (7th)

Virginia Tech ranks 114th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 43.4% of the time. Miami (FL) ranks 25th on offense, converting on 46.3% of third downs.

Virginia Tech ranks 115th in the FBS with a -6 turnover margin, compared to Miami (FL)’s 12th-ranked +8 margin.

Both teams are heavily penalized. Virginia Tech ranks 117th in the FBS averaging 65.2 penalty yards per game, and Miami (FL) ranks 114th with a 63.6-yard average.

Virginia Tech is 129th in FBS in red zone defense, allowing opponents to score on 92.7% of trips. Miami (FL)’s red zone offense ranks 15th, scoring on 92.9% of red zone opportunities.

Virginia Tech ranks 66th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 30:09, compared to Miami (FL)’s 5th-ranked average of 33:31.

Team leaders

Virginia Tech

Passing: Kyron Drones, 1,717 yards, 16 TDs, 7 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage

Rushing: Marcellous Hawkins, 677 yards on 110 carries, 1 TD

Receiving: Ayden Greene, 421 yards on 26 catches, 3 TDs

Miami (FL)

Passing: Carson Beck, 2,485 yards, 18 TDs, 9 INTs, 72.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Mark Fletcher, 636 yards on 125 carries, 9 TDs

Receiving: Malachi Toney, 698 yards on 59 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

Virginia Tech was defeated by Florida State 34-14 on Saturday, Nov. 15. Drones led Virginia Tech with 125 yards on 10-of-18 passing (55.6%) for one touchdown and one interception. He also carried the ball 18 times for 79 yards and one rushing touchdown. Hawkins carried the ball 12 times for 101 yards, adding one reception for -5 yards. Greene put up 39 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

Miami (FL) won 41-7 over North Carolina State on Saturday, Nov. 15. Beck passed for 291 yards on 21-of-27 attempts (77.8%) with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Girard Pringle Jr. carried the ball 17 times for 116 yards, adding two receptions for 32 yards. Keelan Marion recorded 96 yards on seven catches.

Next game

Virginia Tech plays at No. 20 Virginia on Nov. 29. Miami (FL) plays at No. 23 Pittsburgh on Nov. 29.

By The Associated Press