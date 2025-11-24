Solomon and UNC Asheville host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (2-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces Tennessee State after Toyaz Solomon scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-73 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-3 in road games. Tennessee State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

UNC Asheville makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Tennessee State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kameron Taylor is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8%.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press