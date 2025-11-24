Skip to main content
Solomon and UNC Asheville host Tennessee State

By AP News

Tennessee State Tigers (2-3) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-3)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville faces Tennessee State after Toyaz Solomon scored 22 points in UNC Asheville’s 80-73 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 at home. UNC Asheville ranks fourth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.2 points while holding opponents to 42.8% shooting.

The Tigers are 0-3 in road games. Tennessee State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

UNC Asheville makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Tennessee State has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 42.8% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kameron Taylor is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8%.

Aaron Nkrumah is averaging 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Tigers. Travis Harper II is averaging 16.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

